Sabi
: To know. Eg. "I sabi" means I know
Sakora
: Totally shaved head; Baldhead
Sankofa
: Comes from the language of the Akan people of Ghana and means looking back to move forward.
Shito
: Spices/hot pepper
Skin Pain
: 1 Malice. 2 Player hater.
Sopi
: left over food: derived from the word Surplus
Sopiboys
: (used in schools) Boys who rummage plates for left over food
Sound
: A Slap. Eg. I go SOUND you
Spat
: Sleep
Split
: Leave, Escape, Go. Eg. I dey split means I'm leaving
Supi
: Lesbianisim(?)
Susu
: Voluntary informal saving schemes; It plays an important role
in providing working capital for micro-enterprises in the
informal sector;
Swine
: Dispicable/Obnoxious person