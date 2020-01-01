: To know. Eg. "I sabi" means I know: Totally shaved head; Baldhead: Comes from the language of the Akan people of Ghana and means looking back to move forward.: Spices/hot pepper: 1 Malice. 2 Player hater.: left over food:: (used in schools) Boys who rummage plates for left over food: A Slap. Eg.: Sleep: Leave, Escape, Go. Eg. I dey split means I'm leaving: Lesbianisim(?): Voluntary informal saving schemes; It plays an important role in providing working capital for micro-enterprises in the informal sector;: Dispicable/Obnoxious person