Padi: Friend

Phobia: Nickname for Accra Hearts of Oak Football Club. Shortned form of "HeartinPhobia"

Pikin: baby

Pimpinii: Fashionable pants/trousers worn high above the waist

Pocket Lawyer: refers to a person, who even though has no legal training, bullies friends with legal terminologies at the least provocation. Such a person leads local debates, serves as information centre and confuses most listeners.