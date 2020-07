Galamsay: Illegal gold minning.

Ghana Must Go: Checkered nylon bags mostly used by traders when travelling. name originated in Nigeria

Gnashing: Without a girlfriend

Goro Boys: Unofficial porters a th Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

Gowayou Go away you.

Guarantee: Shoes with high Soles

Gutter-to-Gutter: Street soccer; open gutters used as goalposts.

Gyinabu: Day time robbery from a trusted fellow.