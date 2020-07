Face-the-wall: Konkonte; Lapiwa; Locally made food from Cassava. For unknown reasons, people who eat it outside hide from passerbys by facing the wall

Fag: Cigarette

Father Christmas: Santa Claus

Feeli Feeli: Crystal Clear; live; with the naked eye. E.g. If he were to meet me feeli feeli it would not be pleasant.

Flash: Calling somebody's mobile phone, without waiting for him/her to answer. i.e signalling using a mobile phone

Foes (aka Broni Waawu). Second hand clothing.

Filla Latest news.