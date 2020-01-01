: England: Bulky Mobile/Cell phone: One who assists to win a woman's heart for another: 1. Rich and well connected man 2.Man in position of authority.: Bro; Brother; sign of respect for an elderly male.: Bloody Fool: (verb) to pass an exam; excel: Vibrant Breast: (verb) Fail an exam miserably: Two men dancing.Bone Shaker: Tro Tro: Undue favouritism toward's a female lover e.g Na bottom power she use get dat job o!: Money: Second Hand clothing.: Draft beer: (soccer) hard tackle, usually illegal.: Penis: (prononced BOU-GA) Ghanaian living Abroad.: Illiterate, uncivilized person.