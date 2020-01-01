Babylon
: England Battle Commander
: Bulky Mobile/Cell phone Betweener
: One who assists to win a woman's heart for another Big-man
: 1. Rich and well connected man 2.Man in position of authority. Bla
: Bro; Brother; sign of respect for an elderly male. Bleddyfool
: Bloody Fool Blow
: (verb) to pass an exam; excel Bobby-Stand
: Vibrant Breast Bomb
: (verb) Fail an exam miserably Bone-to-Bone
: Two men dancing.
Bone Shaker: Tro Tro Bottom Power
: Undue favouritism toward's a female lover e.g Na bottom power she use get dat job o! Bread
: Money Broni waawu
: Second Hand clothing. (literal translation: The whiteman is dead) Bubra
: Draft beer Buga
: (soccer) hard tackle, usually illegal. Bulla
: Penis Burgur
: (prononced BOU-GA) Ghanaian living Abroad. This word originated from the word Hambuger, i.e. a resident of the German city Hamburg Bushman
: Illiterate, uncivilized person.