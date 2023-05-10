YouStart: 1 million jobs in 3 years will be achieved - KT Hammond assures

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has expressed optimism that government's YouStart programme which targets one million jobs in three years could be achieved.



The YouStart initiative which was captured in the 2022 annual budget aims at supporting youth-led enterprises with soft loans of up to GH¢50,000.



The programme also aims at helping start-ups and small businesses expand.



Commenting on the programme in an interview with the media after touring some YouStart training centres in Accra on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, K.T Hammond stated that the roll out of YouStart has helped boost entrepreneurship and the local economy at large.



Unemployment rate, on the other hand, has been reduced with this YouStart programme as the youth have been empowered.



“The government believes that entrepreneurship plays an important role in the economic, social and environmental transformation of the country, as this will enable young people to seize income-generating opportunities and help address unemployment.



“With this pace, I want to also emphasise, I am confident that the one million jobs in three years promised by this government will be achieved,” he said.



The training of youth for the YouStart programme commenced on May 9, 2023 in 188 districts across the country.



The three-month training is expected to equip the participants with relevant skills, access to market, technology and financial support to enable them to start and grow their businesses.



The project is being implemented by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) with financing and technical support to the tune of GH¢400 million from the World Bank.



