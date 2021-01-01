Business News of Friday, 1 January 2021

We will make Ghana powerhouse of Africa in our second term - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the works of the Akufo-Addo-led government in its second term will see Ghana being referenced a champion of economic development in Africa and the sub-region.



He believes the country will experience a major transformation throughout the second of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The vice president who spoke at the 31st Watch Night service of the Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi stated that Ghana is on its way to becoming the powerhouse of Africa.



“I am excited about the future of Ghana. We are going to be one of the powerhouses in Africa by the grace of God. We are only just beginning and so the next four years, we will see a major transformation in Ghana,” Dr Bawumia assured.



He also implored the citizenry to contribute to making Ghana a better place for all.



“We all have a responsibility to ensure that the country Ghana is made a haven for the collective settlement and not just for a selected few. There is no doubt in my mind that some significant foundation has already been laid for accelerated development, and we are confident that he who has begun the good work will help us to bring it to perfect completion".



The Vice President also joined congregants at the St. Cyprians Anglican Cathedral where he reiterated the need for all Ghanaians to maintain the peace in the country.

