We need an additional US$250 million to complete National Cathedral - Board of Trustees Secretary

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, member and secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project has given an estimate of how much money will be required to complete the facility.



The project has stalled over funding challenges, according to the project secretariat.



In an interview on Onua FM on March 7, 2024, Kusi Boateng stressed the need for the faithful to look at the advantages that would accrue to the nation upon completion.



“If we could raise an amount of US$200 million to US$250 million, the National Cathedral will be completed. Let’s look at the advantages the Cathedral will bring to Ghana and its financial benefits. As a nation, God has blessed us, we need to come together and thank Him,” he admonished.



He added that comparatively, the project would be less expensive than a similar one in the United States, pointing out that Ghana's edifice will also boast of more attractive facilities.



“Washington Museum in construction cost US$600 million but after the completion of the Cathedral, Ghana shall have a Bible museum of Africa that will in terms of space, content and technology be higher than the American Museum that cost them US$600 million.



“All costs together our Cathedral, Biblical Museum, Biblical Gardens is just around $300 million, and ours is bigger than the American Bible Museum that costs $600 million.



"If you look in-depth into the data, you realise that although US$300 million is money but compared to the US$600 million, we’ve done well,” he stressed.



Kusi Boateng also dismissed claims by a Member of Parliament that the project was fraught with illegalities and corruption.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



