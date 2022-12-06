We’ll not reduce transport fares – GPRTU to public

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has stated categorically that it has no intention of reducing transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices.



The Association of Passengers in Ghana (APG) has called on the mother association of driver unions – the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ghana Road Transport Cordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ministry of Transport to immediately review transport fares by adjusting it downwards to reflect the prevailing market prices of petrol and diesel.



This, according to the group, will bring some relief to Ghanaian passengers.



The group made the call after the prices of petrol and diesel had recently gone down yet it is not reflecting in public transport fares.



“Our checks from some energy institutions such as COPEC and the IES have revealed that the fuel prices will further decline in the coming days, hence our call,” a press release signed by the convenor of the Association, Afia Kwarteng Asamani had noted.



They believe this will ensure some fairness in the system



A litre of petrol is sold at around Gh¢15.41 while diesel is sold at around Gh¢18.86 per litre.



They are therefore calling on the transport unions to do the needful as soon as practicable to ensure that the passenger is not always made to bear the brunt of fuel price increments but also made to enjoy relief whenever there is a reduction in prices.



But speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Moro, said the recent small percentage in reduction of fuel prices does not attract a reduction in transport fares for now because prices of vehicle spare parts keep increasing.



He added, however, that should there be any increment in fuel prices, the transport union will increase transport fares.



Abass Moro stated that the GPRTU will only consider reducing transport fares if a litre of fuel is sold at GHC10.00.



“If any member of the public is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now. The public should rather appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices to GHC10.00 per litre, which will at least be reasonable. When that is done, then there will some reduction in transport fares.