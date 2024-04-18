Petrol nears GH¢15 per litre mark, diesel selling at GH¢14.80 at state-owned GOIL

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have begun to make upward adjustments to prices of petroleum products for the second pricing window of April 2024.



This means consumers of various petroleum products will once again have to pay additional amounts at the pumps.



This is despite a recent increment in the commodity as of April 4, 2024 after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) reversed its decision to suspend the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL) on the price build-up of petroleum products.



Currently, state-owned GOIL is now selling petrol at GH¢14.99 per litre while diesel is going for GH¢14.80.



The price alteration by the state-owned OMC took effect on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



The latest development is expected to impact the price of goods and services which have already been at an all-time high. It will further impact inflation which is currently pegged at 25.8 percent in March this year.



It is expected that other OMCs operating in the country will likely regulate their prices in the coming days.





