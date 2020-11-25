Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Useful tips for the unemployed during coronavirus era

A great deal of many are still working from home due to coronavirus restrictions

Did you lose your job due to the pandemic? We know that this is difficult to handle, but you should know that this is not the end of the world. The world has seen drastic changes in the economy, health, and daily activities.



Millions of people, especially in the aviation and tourism sector, lost their jobs. If you think your chances of success are slim after losing your job, then this article is for you. You will learn some useful tips to deal with unemployment.



Enter the Technology Industry



Are you clueless when it comes to technology? This is the perfect time to learn! This industry is growing quickly in the United States. Even though 12 million people are working in this industry, according to The Republic, many workers are still needed.



Are you interested in being part of this industry? Then you must learn about bootcamps. These schools are top-rated institutions that help students gain experience and partake in great projects.



Bootcamps are intensive courses lasting around 12 weeks. These schools offer many study alternatives. These are some of the skills that you can learn:



*App development

*Web development

*Software engineering

*Product management

*Data science

*Cybersecurity analytics



These courses cost between $7,800 and $21,000, a smart investment considering that a software engineer in the United States can earn an average of $150,000 per year, according to Glassdoor. If you think companies don’t take bootcamp graduates into account, you’re wrong. Schools like Sabio work with Activision, Amazon, Google, Tesla, Microsoft, and many more.



Prepare for Job Interviews



Being at home is a perfect opportunity to improve your confidence. If you are looking for a job on the Internet, you should prepare for the next interviews. Remote jobs can be more demanding than you think. An interview is essential to make a good first impression. Seed Scientific says that the more challenging the talks are, the more satisfied employers become.



The pandemic and being unemployed are no obstacles to getting a job. The popularity of freelance websites has increased since the arrival of Covid-19. Thousands upon thousands of people decided to start remote work and prepared to search for good jobs.



If you already got a job offer, what should you take into account to do a perfect interview? Being unemployed allows you to organize your resume and skills carefully. If you follow these three essential tips, your next interview will be almost perfect.



Study all your skills



Make a speech that includes all your skills and knowledge but is not self-centered. Make sure your words match the information on your resume.



If the interview is not in your mother tongue, practice the vocabulary. If you are bilingual, don’t trust your knowledge 100 percent. The brain is sometimes tricky. Not practicing vocabulary can be a mistake. Read and make sure you are using the correct words.



Study the company



The best thing to do before the interview is to get to know the company you want to work for. Check its trajectory, the services it offers, and its power in the city or the country.



Create a Savings and Investment Plan



Money is essential in this stage of unemployment. It would be best if you created a plan to manage your money until you can get a new job. There are many ways to save during the pandemic. The first thing you should do is organize your weekly expenses and eliminate unnecessary purchases, for example, snacks or entertainment (you will soon be able to do it again, don’t worry). Then, calculate the money you will use for important and indispensable things: health, water, electricity, gas, food, and clothes. Remember to save money in case of an emergency.



To multiply the money, you can invest in many ways: the stock market and trading apps are trendy options today. The good thing about these alternatives is that you don’t need a lot of money to get started. On sites like Wall Street, there is an opportunity for small numbers ($5-10, for example). It is recommended that you consult videos, books, and courses on investments to have some reference before starting. You may be about to create your dream job!



Conclusion



This pandemic defines who you are and all that you can achieve. If you are unemployed, don’t worry, there is no excuse for not making money. If you follow these steps, you will not only be taking care of your health, but you will beat unemployment, and you will be able to walk on the path of success. Take advantage of the time at home and show your best side.

