UK red list for health workers’ recruitment not new, no need for panic – Government

Business News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akwasi Awua Ababio, the Director of the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, says the decision of the United Kingdom to include Ghana in a list of 54 countries that should not be actively targeted for recruitment by health and social care employers is not a new thing.



He explained that this should not create fear and panic since it has been a long-standing directive by the World Health Organization (WHO).



The countries listed have a UHC Service Coverage Index that is lower than 50 and a density of doctors, nurses, and midwives that is below the global median (48.6 per 10,000 population).



The code applies to the appointment of all international health and social care personnel in the UK, including all permanent, temporary, and locum staff in clinical and non-clinical settings.



Akwesi Awuah stated that the WHO included Ghana and 54 other countries on its Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List 2023 in March of this year.



According to him, Ghana was chosen because it faces the most pressing health workforce challenges related to universal health coverage.



"The Office is not directly involved in assisting people to travel abroad,” he said. We expect Ghanaian professionals to stay in the country and serve, particularly our doctors and nurses, but if that does not happen, and people want to travel for whatever reason, we cannot stop them. We are also pleased when people are given the opportunity to travel and work abroad. Such opportunities are beneficial because they will send remittances back home”.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that this should not send any panic to people.



He said the only important thing is that these persons who get the opportunity to travel and work, would make Ghana proud.



He added that the Ministry of Labour is the direct Ministry that assists people who want to travel abroad and work.



He went on to say that Ghana’s inclusion on the list does not preclude individual health and social care workers from independently applying for jobs in the UK with health and social care employers.