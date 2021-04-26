Trainee nurses and midwives give govt a week to pay outstanding allowance, arrears

Health News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has given the government a one-week ultimatum to make payments of all allowances and arrears owed its members.



According to the association, the government has not paid them in eight months despite several complaints.



Its President, Elijah Amfo-Adjei, has threatened that the group will be compelled to act if the government does not engage them.



Mr Amfo-Adjei noted that the group, in demanding payment of their allowances, have resorted to dialogue but since the government has shown no commitment in addressing their issues, they will take their next line of action.