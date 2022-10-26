Transport fares to go up by 19% effective October 29 - GPRTU

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Road transport commuters are expected to experience a 19 percent increment in fares effective October 29, 2022.



This was disclosed by Godfred Abulbire who is the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).



He explained the increment is attributed to the recent hike in petroleum products, depreciation of the Cedi and soaring inflation.



Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on October 26, the GPRTU General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire said the 19 percent increment comes after members held extensive engagements with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other transport operators across the country.



“What we should have been asking adequately should have been around 49 percent. But looking at the economic situation, we had to come down to 25 percent and then even scale down to 20 percent and then yesterday 16 and half percent [from the Transport Minister]," he stated.



“After listening to the President, he said all that we are demanding were facts and indicated that there is nothing there that he is not aware of. But looking at the situation, the moment fares go up, it [affects] a lot of things” Godfred Abulbire added.



He continued, “And so, as a father, the President was asking us to reconsider our decision and see if we could take the 16 percent offered by the Minister. But we said that was actually a problem… So, we all agreed that we will take off 1 percent and accept 19 percent and that is how the meeting concluded”.



Godfred Abulbire, however, said an official statement will be issued on October 26, announcing the fare increment which will take effect on Saturday, October 29, 2022.



