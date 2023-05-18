There is no rush to go to the international capital market - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has stated that Ghana is not in a rush to go to the international capital market.



Ghana has been shut out of the international capital market after its debt levels reached unsustainable levels.



It had to embark on a debt restructuring programme for both domestic and external debt.



The Minister of State in charge of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, had earlier stated that the approval of Ghana’s request for a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund will open doors for Ghana to re-enter the international capital market.



The Minister noted that the disbursement of the IMF funds will boost investor confidence in the economy.



“We will go back to the market because we will leverage on the IMF deal to balance our financing needs. We have development partners supporting, but a chunk of our inflows will come from the market so with the IMF approval, we are very confident that investor confidence in Ghana will increase. The institutions upgrading us will look favourably to Ghana and then as a result of all these, we could return to market very soon,” he was earlier quoted by citinewsroom.com.



