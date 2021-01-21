Press Releases of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: ernest n. asigri, contributor

The second wave of coronavirus and schools reopening: Our state of preparedness

Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has over the last few days been monitoring developments on the resurgent COVID-19 situation in the country with great concern.



Having done so well as a country in the management of the pandemic since its outbreak in March last year, we seem to have complacently lost guard in our observance of the protection protocols especially in the last quarter of 2020 in the heat of political campaigns and end of year festivities.



Much worrying to the Council is the timing of the resurgence when all schools in the country have just been re-opened.



As a country, we must brace ourselves for the multifaceted challenges of managing the re-opening of schools in the face of a second wave that is potentially more virulent. Though alarming, we call for calmness, vigilance and absolute responsibility by all Ghanaians to prevent its further spread, minimise deaths and any other negative impact on our socio-economic life.



While commending the President of the Republic for his continuous commitment to fighting the pandemic as demonstrated in his 22nd address to the nation, we wish to reiterate our earlier calls to all Ghanaians as a matter of urgency to take personal and collective responsibility for protecting ourselves against any further spread of this deadly pandemic.



As we continue to exercise our faith in God through prayer, standing on the Word of God in Psalms 91 and 121, we also believe that knowledge and a better understanding of the disease, including the adoption of practical behavioural and attitudinal changes by all Ghanaians are the surest ways to minimising the further spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



To This end, we wish to remind and urge all local assemblies of our member Churches to continue the strict observance of the COVID-19 Protocols which were earlier communicated to you ahead of the reopening of Churches in June last year. To ensure full compliance by all member Churches, the National Executive Council is recommending that the COVID-19 Compliance Monitoring Teams constituted ahead of the re-opening of Churches last year be reactivated, especially, at the zonal levels to ensure full compliance with all the safety protocols.



For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to remind all our member Churches of the following as earlier issued in 2020 to protect their local Congregations from any potential infections:



1. Shun all fake news on various social media platforms on possible treatment and prevention and follow strict guidelines as issued by the accredited government agencies responsible for public education on the disease.



2. Ensuring the wearing of Nose Masks by all Congregants at all times during congregational meetings and maintaining the one-metre mandatory social distancing seating arrangements and all relevant protocols



3. Minimise Church or Congregational practices that encourage body contacts, such as hand-shaking, hugging/embracing, exchange of communion cups, and waving of handkerchiefs.



4. Regular disinfection of microphones and door handles before, during and after Church services.



5. Placing of sanitizing dispensers or handwashing dispensers at entrances or vantage points including urinals/lavatories within the Church premises and encourage Congregation members to use them before, during and after Church services.



6. Provision of protective hand gloves for Church ushers or workers handling or counting money, and



7. Any other practical steps that the local Church deems fit in support of the preventive approaches being suggested.

Meanwhile, we call on all Ghanaians to continue to pray for God’s protection over our land. Let us also remember our compatriots in Africa and the rest of the world in prayers.



God bless our Homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council by:



Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong- Manso

(President)



