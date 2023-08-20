The second-hand clothes seller who makes averagely GH¢500 cedis a day

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

The excitement salaried workers receive on payday does not only spread onto their families but also trickles down to sellers of basic goods and amenities.



According to Micheal Nkebi, a second-hand clothes seller, between the 1st to the 15th of the month, he records sales of about GH¢400 - GH¢500, daily.



According to him, the second-clothing business was a very lucrative one until the current economic challenges.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People with host, Abigail Johnson he said “It was good at first but the increase in the prices of goods has really affected our business. The way at first, we could make money to do our things, we don’t get that anymore.”



“Sometimes when the month ends, they really buy and so you could get about 500 or 400 but on very bad days, you could get 150 or 200 cedis,” he added.



According to Micheal, growing up, there was no one to help him further his education or even learn a trade, therefore, he decided to come to Accra to do business.



“I started at Kantamanto. My brother introduced me to this and I’ve been doing this for 15 years. Doing this job, I have gotten married, given birth to 3 kids and I’m taking care of them.



“When I was young, I wanted to be an auto-electrician but there was no helper so I was only able to complete JHS. I came from Akyem Oda to Accra to start hustling by selling hankerchiefs. I have given up on the dream because I have kids that I am taking care of,” he pointed out.



Michael said “From here, I will like to own my shop and leave the streets so that I can establish myself,” when asked what the future holds for him.







