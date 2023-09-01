Take advantage of ICT skills training to stay competitive – Dep. Minister urges beneficiaries

Business News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has called on the next cohort of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program to take advantage of the initiative to unearth and expand their ICT capacity skills to help enhance Ghana’s digitalization drive.



According to her, the STEM-focused (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) program forms part of government efforts in collaboration with Huawei to provide and encourage young participants to take part in global competitive initiatives to advance their knowledge and skill set and prepare them for the rapidly changing job market.



Speaking during a virtual launch of the 2023 Huawei Seeds for the Future program on September 1, the Deputy Communications Minister highlighted the benefits and impact that the program would have on beneficiaries for 2023.



“In today’s evolving digital landscape, organizations are compelled to adapt and leverage technology to stay competitive. Integrating ICT solutions in the operation of organizations has become an essential tool in enhancing productivity and unlocking new potentials.



It is in this regard that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, has put at its forefront the training of more ICT talents to boost the country’s digitalization drive through its ‘Girls in ICT’ initiative,” she noted.



She further cited that data from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) indicates “that Tens of millions of future jobs will require far more advanced digital skills. As such skills become increasingly important for employment, substantial talent gaps may emerge between workers proficient with ICTs and those lacking it.”



To this end, the Deputy Communications Minister encouraged for more investment in ICT skills training to strengthen the digital skills capacity while adding that the Ministry will continue to throw its weight behind such talent development initiatives for an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.



She, however, called on the beneficiaries of the 2023 Huawei Seeds for the Future Program to take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the best, explore new opportunities and build valuable networks for the future.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Kweku Essuman Quansah, on his part said the program has over the past few years, prioritized the training of ICT talents across the globe, with the aim of addressing the widening industry skills gaps in the ICT industry.



“In the space of 2 years, trained 80,000 young girls in relevant ICT courses and we are here once again to witness the opening of an initiative that underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, diversity and collaboration,” Quansah noted.



He added that this year’s program will again place focus on women who will be taken through an 8-day intensive online training expected to benefit 70 female university students offering STEM related courses.



Participants will be taken through cutting-edge courses like 5G, AI, Digital Power and Cloud Computing while helping to build their leadership capabilities.



They will also undergo mentorship and career guidance sessions which will provide them with insight from experienced industry professionals.



