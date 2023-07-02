TUC declares nationwide strike from July 10 in solidarity with Asogli Power members’ sack

Business News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, the largest trade union in Ghana, has notified the National Labour Commission ( NLC) of its planned nationwide strike beginning July 10, 2023, over Sunon Asogli Power’s dismissal of three of its workers for joining a union.



In a letter to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), the Secretary General of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah stated that the sacking of the workers for unionizing is a blatant violation of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and other relevant national and international laws on the rights of workers.



He noted that the dismissal of the workers does not only constitute disrespect and disregard for them but amounts to a threat to workers everywhere else in Ghana.



“Organjsed labour also views the blatant disrespect and wilful disregard for the workers’ rights by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana limited not only a threat to workers in the company but a threat to all working people of Ghana,” the letter said.



“By this decision, organised Labour of Ghana directs all labour unions and their members across the country to stay home beginning July 10, 2023 until further notice,” the TUC declared.



The TUC stressed that if the three local executives are not reinstated, the strike action shall continue.



The TUC had threatened to embark on the strike if the local executives were not reinstated but Sunon Asogli called their bluff.



