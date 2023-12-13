Support for women empowerment projects paramount to development - Santosh Nair

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

As part of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, an award category for the Inspirational Male Supporting Women Leaders went to Santosh Nair, who is part of the Rotary Group, that undertakes projects aimed at championing women’s empowerment.



Nair was nominated alongside Basil David Anthony, Rev. Sam Ankrah, Maxwell Mensah and Enoch Asiedu, but came top in the category.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after receiving the honors, Santosh Nair shared some of the scope of work the Rotary Group has undertaken to support women’s empowerment in Ghana.



He stated that; “Supporting women’s empowerment projects has been one of the key projects we have undertaken in the past 3 to 4 years. The first project we did was to offer head potters [kayayei] training and equipment to enhance their vocational skills so that they could stand on their own feet.”



He added that some 10 other clubs supported the women-focused project to help achieve the objective, while adding that financial support is also extended to students in urban and rural areas, towards their education.



The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards climaxed with winners revealed at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



The event took place on Friday, December 8, 2023, to celebrate, appreciate, and bring to light the wonderful achievements of women who are pulling the strings in various sectors including male-dominated jobs and careers.



This year's edition, dubbed ‘Women of Change,’ awarded women in competitive categories which included STEM, fashion, media, and communication, among others.



A man who has been a great support to women was also awarded in a competitive category.



The event also witnessed some selected women and organisations receiving honorary awards in competitive categories, including STEM, fashion, media, and communication



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was birthed in 2021 to recognize and celebrate individuals for being catalysts for progress and positive change while excelling in different spheres.







