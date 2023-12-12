GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: This recognition will push me to do more - Dr Grace Buckman

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The winner of the Health Category of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Dr Grace Buckman, has expressed her gratitude and determination to continue making a positive impact in the field of health advocacy.



According to her, the award and recognition has come in as a way of urging her to do more for the sector.



“I feel very inspired, I feel like the little we have been doing in our small corner has been seen. I feel that people are watching. In fact, when I got the call, I was really surprised. So, I had to tell the person who called to send some evidence for me to be sure that it was credible. I later saw the details then I became convinced. I asked myself who even nominated me because the usual thing is that when people nominate you for some of these things, they will tell you but with this one, there was no hint.



“For me, it's quite fulfilling and it urges me to keep on doing what I have been doing all this while,” she stated in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu.



Dr Grace Buckman added that among other things, she has been working with women, particularly those with breast cancer, and she has been encouraging women to undergo screening, and perform self-breast exams.



She added that she raises awareness about the critical need for timely intervention in breast cancer cases.



“Personally, I have been a youth right advocate for a very long time. In the space of health, I took it upon myself several years back to advocate for breast cancer. Usually, in the month of October, we go round and encourage a lot of women to get screened because breast cancer is one of the leading cancers causing a lot of cancer related deaths among our women and this is sad. Usually when it is diagnosed early, a lot of interventions can be put in place but in this side of the world, a lot of women are diagnosed at a very late stage. They come to a point that not very much can be done and I have seen patients like that several times and that breaks my heart.



“So, I took it upon myself to join the global campaign to constantly be encouraging women that we have an opportunity which includes getting screened, doing the self breast exams, among others. Those who also get screened and are diagnosed, we try to get some help for them so that as much as possible, we will try to help them as far as we can,” she added.



The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the Women's Edition, was held on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



In all, there were 16 categories of awards given out to deserving women across various sectors of the economy.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



