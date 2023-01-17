Supend Debt Exchange Programme immediately - Minority to government

Business News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

The minority in parliament has asked government to immediately suspend the domestic debt exchange programme.



According to him, government must engage in a comprehensive consultation on the programme as it poses a threat to the financial institutions in the country.



At a press conference, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said, “It is on this score, that we the NDC Minority Group calls on the Nana Addo/Bawumia Government to immediately suspend the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme.



“There should be deeper consultation and greater transparency about Ghana’s total debt and its management.



“The Nana Addo/Bawumia government cannot continue to manage Ghana’s economy like a private entity.



“Ghanaians deserve to know how much is involved and how long the debt exchange will take. It is not just about people’s investment, but it is much more about people’s lives and livelihood,” he said.



Meanwhile, government has for the third time, extended the Debt Exchange Programme to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



The extension is to allow government to build a consensus while they engage with stakeholders, institutions and individual investors.



In a Twitter post with the Ministry of Finance, it stated,



” Building a consensus is key to a successful economic recovery for Ghana. Pending further engagement with institutional and individual investors, recently invited to join the debt exchange programme, the government is extending the expiration of the DDE to January 31, 2023.











