Strike should not be your option - Kwame Baah to public sector workers

Business News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Kwame Baah Acheamfuor, Head of Legal and Regulatory at National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has made an appeal to public sector workers not to ever consider strike as a form of voicing out their displeasure to authorities but rather, see to the better improvement of the sector for efficient development.



He made the call when he was awarded by the Initiative of Change Foundation as the Eminent Telecom And ICT Pillar Of The Decade in a virtual event organized over the weekend.



According to him, strike in the public service worsens and damages the government’s agenda of seeking easy accessibility on the sector thus should not be encouraged and allowed to be functioning.



Speaking while receiving his award, Mr. Kwame Baah indicated that, his 20 years of working experience in the public sector has been of ups and downs but neither was his option.



“Thank you Initiative Of Change, thank you mother Ghana for investing so much in me, 20 years of only public service. Areas with Ghana Telecom, 5 years with building the onetouch network, 15 years with the regulator, the Ministry of Communication supporting GIFEC and NITA.



I’m most grateful to my family, to my friends for being there for me, too many times I’ve been away from home where they ask me, where am I going from here? So this one, I know you’re all excited about it but I want to dedicate it to all public service workers who have never been on strike. God bless you all” he said.



The recognition, he noted, will spur innovation and engender creativity amongst Ghanaians accelerating the adoption of ICT tools and overall development of the country.



The event though held virtually in aim of adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, attracted several experienced personalities in the Information Communication of Technology (ICT) department who have over the years contributed to issues of technology in Ghana.



