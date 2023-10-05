You are here: HomeBusiness2023 10 05Article 1856900

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users express ‘shock’ over BoG Governor’s ‘hooligans’ comment

Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

Ghanaians on X have expressed “shock” over comments made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana after Minority MPs staged a protest on October 3, 2023, to demand his resignation.

Dr. Ernest Addison criticized the opposition lawmakers for their recent demonstration describing it as "completely unnecessary”.

He added that he would not resign as demanded by the Minority MPs.

“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” he said.

President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Frankiln Cudjoe wrote on X: “Governor Addison, are you sure you can survive the call by all major opposition parties for you to resign over your financing of the worst fiscal indiscipline in GH's history?”

Also, Convener of the Fix the Country movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor wrote: “Jesus Christ!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!”

Another user, @fatheranthoni wrote: “President’s Legal Counsel says we’re fake asses, Governor of BoG says we’re hooligans. Herh!! #OccupyBoGProtest #OccupyJulorbiHouse”.

See more tweets below: