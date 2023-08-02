Second round DDEP will not impact BoG balance sheet – Director of Research

Business News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Director of Research at the Bank of Ghana, Dr Philip Abradu-Otoo has said the Central Bank will not be impacted by the second round of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme launched by the government.



He explained that some three instruments consisting of marketable instruments, non-instruments and COCOBOD bills largely contributed to the reported GH¢60 billion loss as captured in the audited 2022 Annual Financial Report of the regulator.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on August 2, Dr. Abradu-Otoo said about 53.1 percent of the loss culminated from marketable instruments, non-instruments and COCOBOD bills.



“BoG has had to bear the brunt of the almost 50 percent of the haircuts from government's DDEP and I want to state emphatically that the impairment losses are not due to bad policies.”



The Bank of Ghana has in recent times come under criticism for recording huge losses on the back of government domestic debt restructuring exercise, depreciation of the local currency and other factors.



According to the BoG audited financial report for 2022, it recorded total liabilities exceeding its total assets by GH¢54.52 billion as of December 31, 2022



