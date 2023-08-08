Saglemi: Akufo-Addo, Asenso-Boakye will face prosecution when NDC comes to power - MP

Business News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that he will ensure that President Akufo-Addo and his ministers in charge of Works and Housing are prosecuted for matters relating to the Saglemi Housing Project.



According to him, the government’s decision to give out the project to private developers is a theft agenda.



Speaking on JoyNews he said, “We need to come out and tell ourselves the truth. President Akufo-Addo and his crony of thieves in government have intentionally sat down to run this. President Akufo-Addo and his ministers, Asenso Boakye Atta Akyea and will face prosecution. In the Mahama administration, I’ll lead that charge. If they don’t prosecute the people in charge of the Works and Housing.”



The government noted that after a detailed assessment of the initial investment into Saglemi and the additional investment required to complete the project, it directed the Ministry of Works and Housing to “explore the possibility of disposing of the project covering the 1506housing units, at the current value to a private sector entity to complete and then sell to the public and no further cost to the government.”



The government however justified its decision by adding that this was for the proceeds to be realized from the sale to be re-invested into Affordable Housing projects.



