Remote electronic payment key to Coronavirus fight in 2021

Making payments remotely or without contact is proving to be one effective way to deal with Covid-19 as the New Year beckons.



Such payment channels enable people to pay without any physical contact with the recipient, unlike cash.



Ghana had a robust payment system before the pandemic broke, making it possible for many to use the existing remote electronic payment channels.



Some of these channels include paying people through internet banking and mobile banking apps, Gh QR and Mobile Money.



GhIPSS Instant Pay and the Automated Clearing House (ACH) are major services available on the internet and mobile banking apps of most of the financial institutions.



The ACH has three variants namely the regular ACH, the Express ACH and the latest addition being the Near Real-Time ACH.



Speaking in an interview, the Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Archie Hesse urged the public to, as much as practicable, use the remote electronic payment channels to reduce their exposure to covid-19.



He explained that the remote payment channels will not only help people stay safe, but they are also more efficient, convenient and secured ways of payment.



“There is talk of a new strain of the virus, no one is exactly sure how that will play out in the coming year. It is my wish that this pandemic ends but while we wait for that to happen, let’s use these remote payment channels and stay safe,” Mr Hesse emphasized.



The year 2020 has been difficult largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many are hopeful that the new year will restore life to normalcy, increasing cases of the virus and news about new strains in the United Kingdom and even Nigeria create a lot of uncertainties for the coming year. It is anticipated that some level of restrictions and safety protocols will remain in place in 2021.



As the new year approaches, Mr Hesse encouraged the public to see electronic payment as the new lifestyle that must be embraced by all.



He said GhIPSS will continue to work with financial institutions, Telcos and FinTechs to promote electronic payments, especially the remote or non-contact payment channels to support the fight against Covid.



GhIPSS with its partners, at the latter part of 2020 began educating the public about GhQR for payment.



The public education will be intensified in the coming year, Mr Hesse said.

