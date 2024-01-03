Reconstruction and expansion of Accra-Tema motorway begins

Business News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: GNA

The reconstruction and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway started on Tuesday.



The 19.5-kilometre project is a 10-lane span from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout.



The project is being supervised by Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a Ghanaian-owned construction company.



Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, announced this during a tour of road projects in Accra.



The Minister and his team visited the ongoing drainage projects at Tema Community 11 and 12, and Tema Motorway expansion project.



Mr Amoako-Atta said the Accra-Tema Motorway project was the first phase of the expansion project.



The second project is from Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa while the third phase spans from Apenkwa to Neoplan.



He assured Ghanaians that work on the project would be executed with speed and urged institutions which had erected billboards on the road to remove them as soon as possible.



The Minister said the country would witness road evolution in 2024, characterised by the commissioning of completed projects.



Mr Amoako-Atta was impressed with the ongoing drainage work at communities 11 and 12 and commended the contractor for the good work done.



He urged contractors to engage the community before the start of any project to ensure effective cooperation since most of the projects normally inconvenience the residents.



“You need to put a human face to the work you do by briefing them about the project to enable them to plan adequately on how and where to park their vehicles,” he said.



He commended the contractors for repairing most of the slaps in the area to pave the way for the residents to have access to their houses.



The Minister advised contractors and engineers to do quality work, stressing that any construction company that did shoddy work will face the law.



He expressed concern about the attitudes of some contractors” who think they are doing the residents a favour when undertaking government projects.”



“We are interested in value for money, and I will urge contractors to put the nation’s interests at heart and do excellent work,” he said.



He said work on the Tema bridge had been completed and stated that so far, 50 of such bridges have been completed across the country.



Mr Kingsley Attafuah, Technical Director, Raceg Construction Limited, said work on the Tema drainage system started in July 2023 and that 80 per cent of the work had been done.



He assured Ghanaians of completing the work on schedule to pave the way for road work starting in March 2024.