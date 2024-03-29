Recent power challenges are over – ECG declares

Business News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it currently has a stable national power grid, signalling an end to the persistent outages in the country.



A statement issued by the power distribution company on March 29, 2024 noted that any customer experiencing power supply disruptions is due to a localised fault.



It therefore called on the said customers to report the situation to its dedicated contact centre for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply.



The ECG however apologized for the inconveniences caused and wished its customers a fruitful Easter celebration.



In the past few weeks, the ECG has come under intense pressure and scrutiny by customers and businesses who have been clamoring for the power distribution company to issue a load-shedding timetable as power outages continue to increase by the day.



Consequently, the PURC has ordered ECG to submit and publish a comprehensive load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024 in response to power supply disruptions.



But the government through the Ministry of Energy have denied assertions that the country is currently facing a power crisis otherwise known as 'dumsor'.







