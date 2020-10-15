Business News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Railway passenger service resumes in Takoradi

The resumption in passenger service is due to the drop in coronavirus cases in Ghana

Residents in Takoradi are expected to start enjoying rail passenger service once again.



From this coming Monday October 19, 2020 railway passenger service will restart.



The resumption in passenger service is due to the drop in coronavirus cases in Ghana.



The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) is resuming the passenger service on the Western Rail Lines after months of shutdown.



An official communication from the state company indicated that train service will be operationalised on the 15 kilometer Takoradi to Sekondi via Kojokrom rail line by Monday October 19, 2020.

