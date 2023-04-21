Parliament has been reconvened over loan agreement – Ato Forson confirms

Business News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed the reason for Members of Parliament being recalled to the House on April 22.



He said the Minority had no prior knowledge of the recall order issued by Speaker Alban Bagbin, “I wish to state that the minority leadership and members learned about the recall from the media, just like anyone else.”



He also confirmed that the sitting of the House will be for a day and that it is connected with a “loan agreement currently before it.”



“It is difficult to comprehend why the NPP government has the courage to continue borrowing, especially after its reckless borrowing, has completely destroyed the Ghanaian economy beyond recognition for generations to come.”



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) to reconvene on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to consider "urgent parliamentary business" in the House.



The MPs were thus expected to cut short their Easter recess and return to work at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.



In a notice dated April 20, Bagbin cited his power under order 42(3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, to recall Parliament from recess for pressing matters that require the attention of the legislators.



The letter sighted by GhanaWeb stated, "I...direct that Parliament shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit on Tuesday, the 2nd day of May 2023, at ten o'clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider urgent parliamentary business."



