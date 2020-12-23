Business News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

PURC investigates prepaid complaints by ECG customers

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said it is keenly investigating complaints of challenges being experienced by ECG Pre-paid customers nationwide.



In a Press Statement issued by the regulator said: “It has come to the notice of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURL), complaints from a number of prepayment meter customers within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) operational areas on irregularities they are facing in vending for power, the statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Mami Dufie Ofori said.



The PURC however assured that it will take the appropriate regulatory actions when investigations are completed.



“The Commission reiterates its commitment in protecting the interest of consumers and utility service providers with the aim of achieving quality utility service.”



The challenges are cropping up at a time when the need for reliable and consistent power- supply is paramount.



The regulator’s intervention comes after the Institute for Energy Security (IES) calls for ECG to fix challenges being experienced by pre-paid customers nationwide.

