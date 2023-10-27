Our sit-down strike is still on – Abossey Okai Spare Dealers Association

Business News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Abossey Okai Spare Dealers Association has reiterated its commitment to a Sit-down strike amidst unfounded allegations of bribery



Leadership of the Association also addressed the recent developments regarding its sit-down strike scheduled for Wednesday, 1 October to Friday, 3 November 2023 geared towards raising concerns over the implementation of the Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA) Vat Compliance and Invigilation exercise.



In a statement issued by the association signed by its Head of Communications, Takyi Addo, the Abossey Okai Spare Dealers Association denied “any allegations of bribery on the part of the government to influence” the stance of its members on this matter.



“Our sit down strike is indeed still on course, and we are resolute in our determination to pursue this cause despite the unfounded allegations of bribery from some disgruntled members within our association,” the association stressed.



It noted that it finds the accusations of “bribery to be not only baseless but also disrespectful to the dedication and commitment,” of its leadership.



The association thus called on “the public to disregard and dismiss these allegations of bribery as they hold no merit and are intended to undermine,” its integrity.



It indicated that it remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that the “concerns related to the implementation of manual policing are addressed,” while firmly believing in the “importance of holding the Ghana Revenue Authority accountable.”



The association also reiterated that its planned sit-down strike will proceed as scheduled, serving as a means to drive home its demands for the GRA to cancel the ongoing manual policing implementation process.