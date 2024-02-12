Our Board Chair not a signatory to contracts – YEA

Business News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Youth Enterprise Agency (YEA) has dismissed claims by some media outlets suggesting that its Board Chairperson, Mrs. Anita Kusi Boateng serves as a signatory to contracts executed by the agency.



YEA, in a statement dated February 12, 2024, issued by its Corporate Affairs Directorate, addressed the unfounded allegations concerning the Board Chairman.



Expressing deep concern over the false media reports, YEA emphasized that there is no basis for the claims and urged individuals spreading misinformation on social media platforms to cease such actions.



The agency asserted its commitment to upholding the reputation of its Board Chairperson and maintaining transparency in its operations.



Earlier, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, disclosed that the government is set to provide employment opportunities for nearly 85,000 young individuals across the country in 2024 through the Youth Employment Agency’s Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP).



This initiative, he explained, aims to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment by injecting a substantial financial boost of GHC120 million.



During a press briefing held in Bolgatanga, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and employment for the youth.



The Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), he said, has been strategically designed as a comprehensive initiative to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) while simultaneously creating job opportunities for the country’s young workforce.



Alhaji Bashiru outlined the key features of BEAP, highlighting its role in supporting SMEs and kickstarting economic development.