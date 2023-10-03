OccupyBoG demo: We will come back again - Minority

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured that the National Democratic Congress and its members will return to the Bank of Ghana to protest the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison.



This is because the group refused to hand in their petition due to the absence of the Governor himself.



Upon arrival at the BoG headquarters on October 3, 2023, the group was told that the governor was unable to receive them due to ill health.



Ato Forson noted that it was disrespectful for the Governor to send in his Head of Security to receive the petition, therefore the NDC protestors would "come back again".



He said: "I feel disrespected by the governor and his deputies by not being here to receive our petition."



Ghana's economy was plunged into a dire crisis in 2021 and was further exacerbated by various reasons in 2022.



According to the Minority, this was caused by the mismanagement of the economic management committee.



The minority decided to embark on the call for the resignation of the BoG Governor when the bank posted losses of GH¢60.8 billion in 2022.



They claim the Governor must be blamed for it.



