OccupyBoG: Governor Addison asks BoG head of security to receive petition

After several back-and-forths with the police, the #OccupyBoG demo protestors were finally allowed to get close to the BoG headquarters.



However, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, was unable to meet the protestors to receive their petition.



They explained that he was battling high blood pressure, the reason he was unable to.



Therefore, the Head of Security at the Bank of Ghana was asked to receive the petition on his behalf.



The NDC MPs have however refused to submit the petition until they are able to meet the Governor himself.



Protestors embarked on the demonstration to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.



The protestors are wielding placards to depict the current state of affairs in the economy.



Ghana's economy was plunged into a dire crisis in 2021 and was further exacerbated by various reasons in 2022.



According to the Minority, this was caused by the mismanagement of the economic management committee.



The minority decided to embark on the call for the resignation of the BoG Governor when the bank posted losses of GH¢60.8 billion in 2022.



They claim the Governor must be blamed for it.



Some of the placards have the following inscriptions:



Toyota Vitz: Last year – 35, 000

This year – 85,000



-Drivers are suffering



-Stop lying Bawumia; We don’t need electric cars.



