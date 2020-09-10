Press Releases of Thursday, 10 September 2020

OPay and Opera donate 100,000 face masks to support fight against spread of COVID-19

Top African financial service technology company OPay, and the leading web browser and software company Opera, have made a donation of a hundred thousand medical face masks to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.



The presentation of the face masks was made to the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Health, in Accra on September 9, 2020. The event was attended by Acting Chief Director of the Health Ministry Kwabena Boadu Oku – Afari.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Minister, Acting Chief Director of the Health Ministry Kwabena Boadu Oku – Afari, thanked Opay for the support and stated that now that they are about to set up in the Ghanaian market, he hopes the relationship will be sustained.



Director of Wallets Expansion, Anglophone Africa, Joseph Yendork says “OPay has benefited from a vivid market in West Africa and we are committed to serving future customers and markets in Ghana.



As the Government of Ghana continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country, it is important for companies in the private sector, like OPay, to join in support.



Our front-line medical workers are the real heroes here and as such need all the support they can get”.





The fintech company OPay, which is incubated by Opera, recently announced a $129,380.25 (750,000 cedis) equivalent fund in Nigeria to provide medical supplies to frontline health workers as well as relief support for the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Soon to launch in Ghana, OPay is a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in West Africa, dedicated to accelerating financial inclusion through technology.



It currently has a network of 300,000 agents and 5 million registered users and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services including agent banking, investment banking as well as airtime, data, cable and power utility subscriptions.

