Press Releases of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Nsawam Prison benefits from Zoomlion's free community disinfection campaign

Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfection exercise at Nsawam Prisons

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has necessitated the disinfection of major prisons in the country by Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).



The Disinfection which forms part of Zoomlion’s corporate social responsibility dubbed: “ Free Community Disinfection Campaign” is to help combat the new variant of the virus head-on and rid the Prisons off any COVID-19 inclinations.



After the launch of the Free Community Disinfection a few days ago which saw the Headquarters of Ghana Prison service in Osu-Accra being disinfected, the Nsawam Prisons is the second beneficiary prison to be disinfected.



At the Nsawam Prisons on Saturday (January 30, 2021), Zoomlion used its atomizers and hand-held disinfection machines to disinfect all facets of the prison including offices, male and female cells and the surroundings of the prison.



Addressing the media after the disinfection, the Project Co-ordinator for Jospong/Zoomlion Free Community Disinfection Campaign Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey explained that the campaign is to confront the virus through the disinfection in order to ensure safety at the prisons.



According to her the new variant of the virus is dangerous, hence the need for the disinfection at the prison to ensure the safety of the inmates.



“We have taken a week away to disinfect institutions that would call us to come and disinfect their institutions and we are doing it at no charge”, she emphasized.



“…And any institution that has not benefitted from the free community exercise can call this number 0302953725”.



Mrs. Ashitey later gave the assurance that the company will stop at nothing to ensure that Ghana is safe from the deadly pandemic.







