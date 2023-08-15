Nothing suggests CETAG’s strike action is illegal – Clement Apaak

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Deputy ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that there is nothing to suggest that strike action by the Colleges of Education Association of Ghana (CETAG) is illegal.



This comes on the back of the National Labour Commission (NLC) describing the strike action by CETAG as illegal.



However, the Minority in Parliament has described as regrettable moves by the Education Ministry to freeze August salaries of striking members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association Ghana (CETAG).



This is in line with a letter signed by the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry, Professor Yayra Dzakadzie to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, requesting principals of the various colleges of education to submit data on attendance of tutors in the month of August to enable the ministry to take some critical decisions concerning the matter.



The letter further directed that this is carried out before validation of August salaries.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey on Tuesday, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that the National Labour Commission must not take sides in resolving the impasse between the government and CETAG.



"The NLC is supposed to be an independent arbiter in trying to resolve the challenge between the employer and employee. So if you off the butt have decided to pronounce judgment with regards to the call to action that CETAG has chosen to take and you’ve taken a stand. Then clearly you cannot expect CETAG to have faith and confidence that if they were to appear before you, you deal with them fairly," he said.



“So I think the sentiment expressed by CETAG is legitimate so in the immediate, what National Labour Commission has to go back to this default position which is to be nonjudgmental and try to take an independent position, maintain an open mind and engage the disputing parties. So that they can hear them and see the way forward,” Dr. Apaak stated.



However, speaking to Starr News Acting National Secretary of CETAG Thomas Ampomah says salary freezing is a way to bully its members who have legitimate grievances.



The Association further stated they will continue with the strike action despite the threats from the government.