No financial malfeasance caused at SSNIT – Director-General

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang has asked stakeholders to continue to keep faith with the Trust in spite of the damning report by the Auditor General against the institution.



He told TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh in an exclusive interview that the issues that have been captured in the report bother on investments that haven’t ensured any returns.



The report of the Auditor General noted that Nine out of 21 agent banks of SSNIT failed to remit a total of about GH¢26.3 million cedis of pension contribution collections to the designated account at the Bank of Ghana as of the end of the 2017 and 2018 financial years respectively.



It further recommended to management of SSNIT to ensure that the banks transfer the unpaid balances to the SSNIT account at the Bank of Ghana without further delay.



It again recommended to the SSNIT management to re-compute the penalty and recover same from the agent banks and inform its office for verification, failure which the authorizing and approving officers of these contracts shall be held liable.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang told Dzifah Bampoh that “let me use your platform to assure contributors that their investment and contributions are secure.



“This audit is a routine audit, there has not been any financial malfeasance that people should be worried about. The issues raised are investment issues.



“Their pensions are secure and they should keep faith with us.”