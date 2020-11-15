Business News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Next NDC Government to reduce import duties on commercial vehicles - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured commercial drivers and vehicle owners that his next administration will reduce import duties on commercial vehicles to make them affordable.



He said, in particular, import duties on sprinter buses would be reduced to make them cheaper for drivers and vehicle owners to purchase for their work.



Mahama said this at a mini rally at Mponyanse in the Adansi Akrofoum Constituency in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, as part of his six-day campaign tour of the Region.



The campaign has since been suspended following the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Founder of the NDC.



Mr Mahama noted that upon assumption of office, his next government would enter into agreement with the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), Concerned Drivers Association, and other driver unions to make buses available for them on hire purchase.



With regards to okada drivers, John Mahama said he would legalise their operations and provide them training to improve their activities.



He said some companies had agreed to collaborate with the NDC administration to supply motor cycles and helmets to the okada drivers on work-and-pay basis.



Concerning the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, John Mahama said his next administration would maintain and improve upon it by bringing the double track system to an end within the first year in office.



He recalled that before the NDC left government in 2016 it had started building 500 SHSs across the country as part of preparations towards the full implementation of the free SHS programme.



That was to ensure more schools were available to enrol students onto the programme, he said.



The government would also build technical and vocational training centres in each district to provide skills training for the youth to enable them go into entrepreneurship.



Mr Mahama said those who would want to go into apprenticeship programmes would be attached to master craftsmen/women and the government would bear the cost of training.



On farmers, he mentioned that the then NDC Administration gave out several incentives to farmers such as free fertilizers to cocoa farmers but said that was currently not the case.



He appealed to farmers, artisans, small scale miners and Ghanaians in general to examine their living standards and vote wisely on December 7.



Mr Mahama gave small scale miners the assurance that his next administration would track down all their seized excavators and return them to their rightful owners.



He appeal to Ghanaians to vote ‘number two’ on the ballot paper on December 7 for the NDC to return to power to continue its good works.



Nana Kwabena Anti, Ankobeahene of Amponyanse, appealed to the Presidential Candidate to fix their roads and establish a senior high school in the town, should he win the general election.

