Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Nestlé Ghana

Nestlé, Red Cross donate equipment and supplies to GHS to help support management of coronavirus cases

A donation was made by Nestlé and Red Cross to the Ghana Health Service

In the wake of COVID-19, Nestlé and the Ghana Red Cross Society partnered to support the fight against the pandemic.



Through the partnership, food and beverages were distributed to 50,000 families, non-functioning water points in selected markets are being rehabilitated, hand washing stations are provided at vantage locations to facilitate correct and frequent hand washing among others.



As part of the support, Medical and Personal Protective Equipment including 1 Anesthetic Machine, 1 Slit Lamp, 10 Infrared thermometers, 10 Digital BP testing apparatuses, 1 set of mobile ECG 6 channel, 1 set of mobile ECG 12 channel, patient monitor and 100 disposable gowns totaling GHS323,697 have been donated to the Tema General Hospital.



Dr. Anthony Ofosu, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service received the items on behalf of the Hospital to aid the management of COVID-19. In his remark, Dr. Ofosu thanked Nestlé Ghana and the Red Cross for their kind gesture.



“These equipment have come in at the right time and the use will go beyond COVID-19 and support the provision of other health services. We look forward to more collaboration to continue engaging and educating communities to continue keeping safe”.



According to Deborah Kwablah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Nestlé Ghana, ensuring the health and wellbeing of individuals and families is important for the development of the nation.



“As the Good Food, Good Life company, Nestlé continues to play a significant role in providing accessible and affordable nutritious food and beverages while living our purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone today, and for generations to come’.



I thank the Ghana Red Cross Society for their commitment to the partnership to touch lives. Our expectation is that these items will be put to good use to benefit those who seek health care’’.



Mr. Kwame Gyima-Akwafo, President of Red Cross thanked Nestlé Ghana for the cash donation for the equipment. As an auxiliary to Government, the Ghana Red Cross Society will continue to complement efforts in social mobilization, risk communication, and community engagement activities to help manage COVID-19 in Ghana.



Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director at Tema General Hospital receiving the equipment shared the hospital’s gratitude to Nestlé Ghana and Red Cross for the donation.



He highlighted that the equipment will go beyond the management of COVID-19 and will add to the resources of the hospital. He assured their commitment to take care of the equipment and use them for their purpose accordingly.

