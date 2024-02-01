NLC brands labour union strikes as 'unnecessary', 'unlawful'

Business News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has branded the ongoing strike by labour unions in the educational sector, as “unjustified” “unnecessary” and “unlawful”.



According to him, the union have gone ahead to declare strike when their grievances are being resolved.



He said labour was misusing strikes as a tool to get their issues addressed.



“There was an agreement between the parties involved. You leave the commission and go and declare a strike, and all others have also joined. You have put something across, and you have agreed, why go on strike when your issues have been resolved? Why do you want to be on strike when those issues that have not been resolved are being resolved by your good self?



“It’s quite an unfortunate situation. It’s like, at the moment, the strike is becoming a tool that is being misused. I failed to find the legs on which they were standing to declare the strike and close all universities. As if they just want to close it for fun. Their strike is unmeritorious, it’s needless,” he was quoted by citinewrsoom.com.



Ofosu Asamoah said the actions by the labour unions as ‘wrong’ and unlawful.’



“As the Executive Secretary of the NLC, with my experience, knowledge, and everything of the law, I think this is an unlawful [strike],” he insisted.



SSD/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel