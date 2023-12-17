Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro

Business News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised the people Jomoro in the Western Region that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government will build a petro-chemical industry in their locality to boost economic activities.



That, he said, formed part of measures to expand the oil and gas industry.



Former President Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 general election, was addressing the chiefs and people of Jaway-Wharf in the Jomoro Municipality as part of his two-day visit to the region, dubbed; “Building Ghana Tour”.



He also hinted of building an ultra-modern market in Jaway-Wharf to boost trade and revive commercial activities in the once vibrant town.



He assured the chiefs and people of an asphaltic road overlay to modernize the area and aid trade.



The former president is expected to address a town hall meeting at Ambainu in the Ellembelle District and address students at the Esiama Nursing Training School.



He will later hold another town-hall meeting of the chiefs and people of Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency at Axim.