Mahama decries deteriorating economic conditions, accuses NPP of mismanagement

Business News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has expressed deep concern over the current state of the nation, asserting that it is not the country he handed over in 2017 to President Nana Akufo Addo.



Mr. Mahama stated that the economy has been destroyed, and the nation has been burdened by debt under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo.



He characterized the past eight years as a period of hardship and poverty, with only a few amassing wealth to enrich themselves.



In a direct critique of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahama stated that in almost 8 years in power, the NPP has failed to contribute to the development of Asuogyaman constituency, alleging a lack of progress compared to the NDC’s achievement.



John Dramani Mahama said this Tuesday at Frankadua in Asuogyaman district as he commenced two-day Building Ghana campaign tour in Eastern region.



Referencing recent electoral events, Mahama praised voters in Assin North for rejecting alleged attempts at vote buying, cautioning the residents of Asuogyaman against falling for similar tactics.



He urged them not to fear intimidation, emphasizing the importance of voting against what he described as the misuse of public funds for vote buying.



President Mahama assured the public that the NDC, if elected, would focus on restoring the economy to bring prosperity to all citizens.



Responding to concerns raised by Chiefs about the collapsed Juapong Textile Limited, Mr Mahama pledged that the next NDC government would collaborate with private investors to revive the textile company and establish additional factories.



He also highlighted plans to leverage the Tema-Akosombo rail infrastructure initiated during the NDC’s previous term to boost the economy of Asuogyaman and create more jobs.



Mr. Mahama also assured fishermen of depoliticizing premix fuel industry and also reintroduce subsidy on outboard motors.



Nana Kwaku Budu, Chief of Atimpoku, took the opportunity to appeal to President Mahama for the construction of deplorable roads in the area when he assumes power in 2025.