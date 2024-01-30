List of Nigerians who own private jets

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024
Source: punchng.com
Owning a private jet in Nigeria isn’t just for convenience, but also a display of wealth and affluence as many Nigerians ranging from politicians, to artists and also pastors have been known to acquire private jets.
AMB Reports that on an average, the maintenance of a private jet costs about $500,000 to $1 million (approx. N290 million – N580 million) per year yet people still pay this huge sum.
There are also general checks that should be done on a private jet which include ‘C’ checks, software checks, fuel level, preflight, post-flight and weekly inspections etc. All of which are extremely important.
The types of private jets include Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Super Mid-Size Jets, Heavy Business Jets, Ultra-Long Range Jets, and Executive Airliners.
Here are Nigerians who own private jets along with their net worth:
1. Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group – $19.6 billion
2. Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Ltd – $7 billion
3. Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace – $3.1 billion
4. Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum – $5.8 billion
5. Igho Sanomi – Business man – $1 billion
6. Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke University – $700 million
7. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group – $3.8 billion
8. Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries – $10.5 million
9. Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT – $1.2 billion
10. Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philantropist – $1.2 billion
11. Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman – $1.1 billion
12. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Politician – $8.4 billion
13. Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church – $200 million
14. Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air – $3 billion
15. Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician – $1.1 billion
16. Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God – $65 million
17. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of Christian Association of Nigeria – $32 million
18. Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman – $1.53 billion
19. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion
20. Atiku Abubakar – Politician- $1.8 billion
21. Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician – $1.6 billion
22. Rochas Okorocha – Politician – $1.4 billion
23. Rotimi Amaechi – Politician – $780 million
24. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician – $1 million – $5 million (Speculated)
25. Godswill Akpabio – Politician – $20 million
26. Obi Cubana – Businessman – $96 million
27. Tiwa Savage – Musician – $17 million
28. Phyno – Musician – $12 million
29. Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman – $1.2 billion
30. Jide Omokore – Unavailable
31. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – $50 million
32. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry – $35 million
33. Wizkid – Musician – $30 million
34. Don Jazzy – Musician – $10 million
35. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician – $1.7 billion
36. Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – $1.1 billion
37. DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – $3 million
38. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Businessman – $900 million
39. Olamide – Musician – $12 million
40. P-Square – Musician – $100 million (Speculated)
41. Late Prophet TB Joshua – General overseer SCOAN – $15 million