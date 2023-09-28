Lakeside Estate launches a new lifestyle community at Lakeside Hills

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Lakeside Estate has launched its new housing project, Lakeside Hills.



It is a lifestyle community comprising 2, 3, and 4-bedroom detached houses, with facilities such as a football pitch, shops, tennis court, well-planned street lighting system, solar-powered houses, etc.



“The Project has been built in phases. Each phase is going to be managed and be on its own as a cluster. Each closer will have about 20 homes. There shall be an Ultra Morden Entrance gate to the Hills with security checks. We are giving the opportunity to our Audience who wish to own their homes in Ghana to choose Lakeside Hills,” the real estate company noted.



The Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, Kwabena Agyekum, has lauded the management of Lakeside Estate for their contribution to the real estate sector in Ghana.



According to him, the specifications of the newly launched community show that the company has the best interest of its customers.



He said “The housing industry has grown massively in recent times. Lakeside Estate has contributed immensely to the housing sector. Today we have seen a beautiful and significant new lifestyle living, experience design from a development company where we do not only think about residential housing but also businesses, leisure, sports, shopping etc.”







