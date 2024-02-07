LIVESTREAMING: Bawumia delivers his vision to Ghanaians

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is addressing Ghanaians on his presidential bid today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024,



Dr. Bawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana, will engage the public through a publicised event themed, "Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.”



The vice president is expected to outline ‘his own vision’ as he puts it, to get Ghana out of the current economic quagmire and lead the country to the dreamland at the event which is being held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The national address is also expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.



Watch a livestream of the event below:











BAI/AE



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that require car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.