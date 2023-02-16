LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta appears before parliament to brief House on DDEP

Business News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has appeared before parliament to answer questions from lawmakers on government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Government on February 13 announced that about 85 percent of bondholders signed onto the programme as part of a debt restructuring exercise.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin earlier ordered the Finance Minister to appear before the House following calls by Minority MPs for Ken Ofori-Atta to furnish the House with details of the programme.



The MPs argued that it was unacceptable for parliament and the general public not to have been furnished with the full details of the DDEP, a situation they say continues to fuel anxiety about the exercise.



