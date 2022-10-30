LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo speaks on the economy

Business News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently addressing the nation on matters pertaining to the economy after months of pressure mounted on him to speak amid an economic downturn.



The address comes after a three-day crunch Cabinet meeting in the Eastern Region at the Peduase Lodge over among other issues, the depreciation of the cedi, progress on negotiations on an International Monetary Fund programme and the skyrocketing prices of food and other items.



The president is expected to announce measures the government has adopted to stem the tide on Ghanaians who are reeling under severe economic hardships.



President Akufo-Addo in his recent commentary on the economy has admitted that ‘times are tough’ and that the government will be exploring ways and means to bring relief to Ghanaians.



Ahead of the president’s address, Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Offoase Ayirebi, Kojo Opong-Nkrumah has said that Akufo-Addo has taken key decisions aimed at rebooting the economy.



